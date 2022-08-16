Databroker (DTX) Price Tops $0.0195 on Major Exchanges

Databroker (DTX) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, Databroker has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $121.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

