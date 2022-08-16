DATA Price Up 10.7% Over Last Week (DTA)

DATA (DTA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One DATA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DATA has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $4.84 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,804.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00128381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00035650 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00069103 BTC.

About DATA

DATA is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,989 coins. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DATA is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

