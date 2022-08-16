Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.58.

Danaher Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DHR traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $300.47. 107,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,044. Danaher has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $218.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

