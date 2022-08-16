Dana Wagner Sells 1,494 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TWLO stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,971,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,825. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.99. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.14 and a fifty-two week high of $373.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. Twilio’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Twilio by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Twilio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $1,678,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.20.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

