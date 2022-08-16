Dana Wagner Sells 1,494 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Twilio Stock Performance
TWLO stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,971,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,825. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.99. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.14 and a fifty-two week high of $373.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. Twilio’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.20.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
