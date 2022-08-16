DA Davidson Boosts Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target to $135.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYSGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson to $135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.30% from the company’s previous close.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of QLYS traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,005. Qualys has a 12-month low of $106.48 and a 12-month high of $154.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.94 and its 200 day moving average is $130.05.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $836,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,249,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $836,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,249,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,974 shares of company stock worth $7,450,019. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

