DA Davidson Boosts Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target to $135.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson to $135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.30% from the company’s previous close.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of QLYS traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,005. Qualys has a 12-month low of $106.48 and a 12-month high of $154.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.94 and its 200 day moving average is $130.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $836,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,249,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $836,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,249,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,974 shares of company stock worth $7,450,019. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

