DA Davidson Boosts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $110.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at DA Davidson to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.18.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Performance

MTZ stock traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $82.23. 474,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,953. MasTec has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 69.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 165,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after buying an additional 68,008 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,985,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 122.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1,088.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 45,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.