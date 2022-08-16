DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDOC. Cowen downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. William Blair cut shares of Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.19.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.82. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $156.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,053 shares of company stock valued at $221,498. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

