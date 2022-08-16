Currys Plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Short Interest Update

Currys Plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,835,700 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 884.2 days.

Currys Stock Up 3.8 %

Currys stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.82. 21,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,294. Currys has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DSITF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Currys in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Currys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

About Currys

Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

