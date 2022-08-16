CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Price Target Cut to $14.00

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 82.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CURO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 77,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,257. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.71. CURO Group has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $20.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 628,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in CURO Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,770,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 136.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 151,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 260,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 79,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

