CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Price Target Cut to $14.00

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 82.29% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE:CURO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 77,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,257. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.71. CURO Group has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $20.10.
CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.
