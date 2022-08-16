Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 595,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 25,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $371,902.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,255,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,972,830.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Corrine Savill sold 5,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $75,932.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,469.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 25,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $371,902.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,255,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,972,830.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,899. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Nextech Invest AG bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $18,842,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $5,879,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 72.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 818,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 343,514 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 2,959.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 311,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter worth $3,764,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGEM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.64. 107,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,385. Cullinan Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $30.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $622.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of -0.22.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.42 by ($1.65). Analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

