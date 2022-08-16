CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) CFO Michael Lafair Sells 48,761 Shares

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) CFO Michael Lafair sold 48,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $1,439,912.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,726 shares in the company, valued at $11,065,658.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Lafair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of CS Disco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $39,606.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Michael Lafair sold 1,230 shares of CS Disco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $22,152.30.

LAW traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,704,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,677. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. CS Disco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The company has a market cap of $854.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on CS Disco to $33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CS Disco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the first quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CS Disco by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the second quarter worth $52,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

