Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 170,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Crucible Acquisition by 14.4% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,559,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,297,000 after acquiring an additional 196,572 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,076,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,195 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 19.0% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 518,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 82,834 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 9.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 434,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 36,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 14.4% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 189,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,684. Crucible Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the software technology sectors, including business-to-business or business-to-consumer applications, infrastructure software, vertical software, marketplaces, payments, and ecommerce.

