Crown (CRW) One Day Volume Hits $3.00

Crown (CRW) traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, Crown has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $253,209.32 and $3.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,872.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.22 or 0.00570611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00255395 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00018544 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,304,571 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform.

Buying and Selling Crown

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.