Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Short Interest Down 9.8% in July

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 5,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Castle International Price Performance

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.06.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.02. 9,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,310. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

