Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Sells $428,550.00 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 25th, Ryan Damon sold 40 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $933.60.
Criteo stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.07. 222,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,500. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.82.
Several brokerages have commented on CRTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Criteo by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,199,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,778 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 397.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after buying an additional 794,859 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,248,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,975,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $16,431,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 893,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,731,000 after buying an additional 269,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
