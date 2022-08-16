Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -187.07 and a beta of 2.84.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,871.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 30.2% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CEQP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

