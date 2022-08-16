Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) CEO David C. Rockecharlie Purchases 12,734 Shares

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) CEO David C. Rockecharlie bought 12,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $201,833.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,833.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Crescent Energy Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of CRGY stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $15.94. 322,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,786. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.65.
Crescent Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.
Crescent Energy Company Profile
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.
