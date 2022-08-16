Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) CEO David C. Rockecharlie Purchases 12,734 Shares

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGYGet Rating) CEO David C. Rockecharlie bought 12,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $201,833.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,833.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Crescent Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CRGY stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $15.94. 322,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,786. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goff John C purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $63,726,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,756,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,067,000 after acquiring an additional 201,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after acquiring an additional 144,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 387,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 66,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

Featured Articles

