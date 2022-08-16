Credit Suisse Group Boosts Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Price Target to $3.21

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXXGet Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $3.10 to $3.21 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s current price.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Homology Medicines to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.86 million, a P/E ratio of -36.12 and a beta of -0.36. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 49.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the second quarter worth $34,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

