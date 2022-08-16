CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PMTS opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89. CPI Card Group has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

