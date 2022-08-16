CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ PMTS opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89. CPI Card Group has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $38.92.
