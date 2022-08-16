Cowen Trims BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Target Price to $3.00

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Cowen to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.25% from the company’s previous close.

BZFD has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on BuzzFeed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut BuzzFeed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on BuzzFeed to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

BZFD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.17. 170,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,927. BuzzFeed has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

BuzzFeed ( NASDAQ:BZFD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $91.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that BuzzFeed will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Coleman bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $207,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Coleman bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $207,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Rothstein bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $75,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,929.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,907,000. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BuzzFeed by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 376,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BuzzFeed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Finally, Founder Collective GP LLC bought a new position in BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

