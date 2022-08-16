Cowen Raises SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Price Target to $15.00

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Cowen to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STKL. StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday.
SunOpta Stock Up 4.0 %
STKL stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 983,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,164. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in SunOpta by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 127,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 92,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 3,256.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 202,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,199,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
