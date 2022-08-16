Cowen Raises NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $18.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Cowen to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. BTIG Research cut shares of NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

NeoGenomics Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:NEO traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $12.91. 1,727,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,526. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.26. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 404.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

