Cowen Cuts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $35.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Cowen to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLUG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.61.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 28,251,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,111,969. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 929.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

