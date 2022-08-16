Cowen Boosts SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target to $20.00

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Cowen from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SKYT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

SkyWater Technology Trading Up 34.2 %

Shares of SKYT stock traded up $4.87 on Tuesday, reaching $19.12. 43,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,082. SkyWater Technology has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $770.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYT. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

