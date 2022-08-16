Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) versus EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Financial Review

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating) and Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

EVN pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Covestro pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. EVN pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Covestro pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

EVN has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covestro has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVN $2.36 billion 1.68 $223.78 million $0.29 15.24 Covestro $18.82 billion 0.34 $1.91 billion $4.04 4.07

This table compares EVN and Covestro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Covestro has higher revenue and earnings than EVN. Covestro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EVN and Covestro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVN N/A N/A N/A Covestro 7.77% 17.11% 8.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EVN and Covestro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVN 1 0 0 0 1.00 Covestro 0 6 4 0 2.40

Covestro has a consensus target price of $47.94, indicating a potential upside of 191.41%. Given Covestro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Covestro is more favorable than EVN.

Summary

Covestro beats EVN on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVN

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat. The company also operates regional electricity and natural gas networks, as well as cable TV and telecommunications networks. In addition, it is involved in drinking water supply, wastewater disposal and treatment, thermal waste utilisation, and international project business activities. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Maria Enzersdorf, Austria. EVN AG is a subsidiary of NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications. The Solutions & Specialties segment comprises a range of polymer products, including precursors for coatings and adhesives, polycarbonates, MDI specialties and polyols, specialty films, elastomers, and thermoplastic polyurethanes that are used in automotive and transportation, electrical, electronics and household appliances, construction, and healthcare industries, as well as composite resins for wind turbine, rotor blades, laptop cases, and floodlights. The company markets its products through trading houses and distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

