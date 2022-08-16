Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives $92.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
Coupa Software Price Performance
COUP opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $270.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.15.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coupa Software
In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $119,809.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,846.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
Coupa Software Company Profile
Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.
