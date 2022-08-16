Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Corning by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,742,000 after acquiring an additional 784,448 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Corning by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Corning by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corning Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

GLW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

