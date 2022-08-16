Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,509. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 499,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 224,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 413.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,168,000.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.