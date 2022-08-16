Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,509. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $14.20.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
