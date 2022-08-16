Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Given New $9.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 7.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ traded down 0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 3.08. 4,743,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,545,214. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of 1.40 and a twelve month high of 14.98.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.18. The company had revenue of 192.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 164.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core Scientific will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total value of 4,103,136.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,909,445 shares in the company, valued at 127,419,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mad River Investors acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $1,303,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $75,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $154,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $4,539,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

