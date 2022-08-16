Core Alternative Capital Sells 21,361 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Core Alternative Capital lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $91.98. The stock had a trading volume of 135,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,286,245. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

