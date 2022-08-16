Core Alternative Capital Reduces Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Core Alternative Capital cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,419 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Sysco were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.36. The stock had a trading volume of 27,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

