Core Alternative Capital Purchases 487 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 102.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.48. 307,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,354,964. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

