Core Alternative Capital Has $9.34 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Core Alternative Capital lowered its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,628 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for 2.5% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,137,000 after buying an additional 132,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,240,000 after purchasing an additional 161,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,657 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paychex Stock Performance

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $137.83. 16,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,626. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.