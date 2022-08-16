Core Alternative Capital Has $7.36 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Core Alternative Capital decreased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for approximately 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,489,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total transaction of $390,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,336.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,482,202. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $449.74. 1,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,371. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.85.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

