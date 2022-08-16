Core Alternative Capital Has $6.82 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Core Alternative Capital decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,852 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

LHX traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,390. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

