Core Alternative Capital Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 150.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.55.

ICE stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.44. The company had a trading volume of 66,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.43. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.