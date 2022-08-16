Core Alternative Capital Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 269.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 12,961.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 328,972 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 58,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 23,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Cowen cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.56. 12,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,057. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.12 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

