Core Alternative Capital Acquires 4,754 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 498.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in NIKE were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,994,459,000 after purchasing an additional 298,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.72. 87,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,167,166. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $184.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Cowen reduced their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

