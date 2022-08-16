CORDA Investment Management LLC. Lowers Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $14,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Hershey by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,168,331.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,168,331.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hershey Stock Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.52 and its 200-day moving average is $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $231.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 45.80%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.