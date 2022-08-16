CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $9.48 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,406 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $486,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 3.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Corning by 46.5% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 12.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Corning by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.47. 67,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,393,465. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

