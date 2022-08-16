CORDA Investment Management LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.05. 76,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,777,270. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average of $100.22. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

