CORDA Investment Management LLC. Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.7% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $35,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $2,047,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $5,169,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 172,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.63. The company had a trading volume of 109,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,141. The firm has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

