Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPPMF. National Bank Financial cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. CIBC cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.71.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPMF traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. 93,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,735. The firm has a market cap of $273.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.37. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.