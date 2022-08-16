Convex Finance (CVX) Price Tops $6.70

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $447.03 million and approximately $10.20 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for about $6.70 or 0.00027740 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002298 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013856 BTC.
Convex Finance Coin Profile
Convex Finance’s total supply is 93,769,163 coins and its circulating supply is 66,712,540 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.
Buying and Selling Convex Finance
