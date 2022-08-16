Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $285,181.29 and $58.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,111.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00127763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00035875 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00066088 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

