Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $308.00

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $308.00 and last traded at $308.00, with a volume of 23 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $308.00.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.50%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

