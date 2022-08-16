Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $379.16 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at 59.13 on Tuesday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 34.81 and a fifty-two week high of 69.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is 52.83.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by -0.20. The business had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 90.94 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a return on equity of 141.93% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elaine Healy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 38.52 per share, with a total value of 38,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 38,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,765,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $28,250,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $19,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

