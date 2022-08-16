CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) VP Sells $756,750.00 in Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CNMD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.21. 239,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,621. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.24 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.85 and a 200-day moving average of $102.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

CNMD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in CONMED by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,139,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CONMED by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in CONMED by 4.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 774,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,126,000 after purchasing an additional 31,892 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CONMED by 2.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 720,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,971,000 after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares during the period.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

