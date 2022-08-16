Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives $71.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CODYY shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($58.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €62.00 ($63.27) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €87.00 ($88.78) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($79.59) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $15.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Cuts Dividend

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2552 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.14%.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

