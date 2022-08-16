Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Comerica to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Comerica from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $70.31 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.28.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after purchasing an additional 397,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,811,000 after acquiring an additional 270,869 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,893,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,638,000 after acquiring an additional 126,520 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

